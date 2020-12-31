Tudor Pickering Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $49.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from $43.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

