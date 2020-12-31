Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

TWST opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,384 shares of company stock valued at $29,038,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

