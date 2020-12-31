Ubiq Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $16,712.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

