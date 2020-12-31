UMA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.99 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $428.03 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00026657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00181878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00085875 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

