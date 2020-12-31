United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.49

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.49 and last traded at C$104.49, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.81.

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

