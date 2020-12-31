Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Down 9.3%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.14. 851,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 719,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

