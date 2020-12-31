Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $245.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $214.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $231.08 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $246.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.71. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.