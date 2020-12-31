Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

ULH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $553.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

