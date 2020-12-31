UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $171,849.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.75 or 0.02034354 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

