Unobtanium Price Hits $70.64 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $181.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $70.64 or 0.00243301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,033.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.01179510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 292.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,229 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

