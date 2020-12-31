Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 5.8%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 1,482,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,409,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,732,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 680,472 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,080,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

