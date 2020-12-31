Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $4.13. Urban One shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 450,621 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 182,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 249,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 706,369 shares of company stock worth $828,110. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.