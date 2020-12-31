ValuEngine Downgrades Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

