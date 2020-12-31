Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCSH)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.26 and last traded at $83.25. Approximately 2,589,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,342,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

