Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.75

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $92.67, with a volume of 2993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VT. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.