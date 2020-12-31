Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.69. 3,937,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 637% from the average session volume of 534,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.