Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.47

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $8.50. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 19,982,866 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

About Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys plc (VLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys plc (VLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit