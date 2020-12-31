Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:VERY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericity by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vericity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vericity by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

