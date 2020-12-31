Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:VERY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.
Vericity Company Profile
Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
