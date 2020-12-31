Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report sales of $92.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $97.40 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $112.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $386.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $391.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $416.76 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

