Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRT. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after buying an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7,489.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,334,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

