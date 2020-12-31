VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $47,641.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and $47,641.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00180414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00561508 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00304554 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00082707 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 59,978,269 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

