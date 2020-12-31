Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.71 Million

Brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report sales of $82.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $83.41 million. Vicor posted sales of $63.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $295.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.30 million to $295.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $374.25 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $375.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

VICR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,438,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

