Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $206,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

