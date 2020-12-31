VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 1,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

