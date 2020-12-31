Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.97 and last traded at C$10.14. 136,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 245,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.36.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$44.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

