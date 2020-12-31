Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL.L) (LON:VEIL) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL.L) (LON:VEIL) fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12). 94,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 214,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 417.35 and a current ratio of 417.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 537.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 463.33.

