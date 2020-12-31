Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.