Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.24

Dec 31st, 2020

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

About Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

