Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Director Sells C$32,980.00 in Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Director Sylvain Champagne sold 97,000 shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,420.

CVE:VGD traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 938,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$10.66 million and a P/E ratio of -23.93. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

