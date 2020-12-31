VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Up 14.5%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,055,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,257,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Aegis started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

