Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Shares Up 0.5%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.10. 11,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 64,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $171,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $984,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $10,384,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

