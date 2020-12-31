Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) Shares Up 1%

Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 163.04%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

