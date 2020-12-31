Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.78. 5,150,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,842,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRH. BidaskClub downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,810.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waitr by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 494,884 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 266,883 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

