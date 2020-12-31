Warren G. Lichtenstein Acquires 114,700 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 114,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.