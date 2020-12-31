Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.23

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $241,759.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00563646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00162948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00305161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00050007 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

