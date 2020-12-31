Waves Price Reaches $6.11 on Top Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00021060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $634.88 million and approximately $84.65 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007613 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,943,386 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

