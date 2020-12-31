WAX (WAXP) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and $975,250.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001265 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00044931 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,740,097,987 coins and its circulating supply is 1,469,488,673 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

