Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

W has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $230.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.99. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total value of $906,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,125,235.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total transaction of $760,039.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,433 shares of company stock valued at $127,647,077. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

