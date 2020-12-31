WaykiChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.18 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.