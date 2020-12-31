WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $865,745.00

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One WazirX token can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $865,745.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

