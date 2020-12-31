Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Elastic (ESTC)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Elastic (NYSE: ESTC):

  • 12/29/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “
  • 12/28/2020 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $156.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/23/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 12/23/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “
  • 12/21/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “
  • 12/16/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “
  • 12/3/2020 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/3/2020 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 12/3/2020 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/3/2020 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/3/2020 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $142.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2020 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.13. The company had a trading volume of 451,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,235.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock valued at $160,619,284. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

