Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$10.80 to C$12.80.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

12/2/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.75.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

11/30/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/28/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

11/12/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 56.50.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6156567 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. In the last quarter, insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

