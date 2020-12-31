Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weibo by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Weibo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CLSA lifted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.