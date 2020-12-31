Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $38.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
