Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $38.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.