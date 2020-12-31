Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 80,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 6,702.27%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

