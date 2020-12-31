Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.71.

WLK stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

