Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.82 million, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

