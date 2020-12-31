Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $8.00. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 257,707 shares trading hands.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $337.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit