Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $8.00. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 257,707 shares trading hands.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $337.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

