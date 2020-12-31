WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading Down 6.3%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 810,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 143,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $64,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

