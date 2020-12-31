WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading Down 6.3%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 810,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 143,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $64,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

