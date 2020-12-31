Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.10

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 350232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

